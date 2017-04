NEW DELHI, June 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India should respect and protect its women, in his first comments on the issue since the shocking double rape and hanging of two young girls two weeks ago.

"Respecting and protecting women should be priority of 1.25 billion people in this country," the 63-year-old prime minister told parliament, saying that rape should not be politicised. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine)