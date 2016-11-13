Column - OPEC nears decision time: rollover or deepen cuts?
LONDON OPEC ministers head to Vienna next week where they are expected to ratify an extension of the current production cuts that has been agreed informally among the key participants.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asked banks to submit daily amounts of cash withdrawn from over the counter as well as through automated teller machines to help it gather accurate data on the circulation of currency.
In a circular on Sunday it asked banks to submit the data in a specific format in contrast to lenders sending it fortnightly.
The RBI and the government have been trying to assuage public anger after Prime Minister Narendra Modi abruptly decided to withdraw large denomination notes in an attempt to uncover many billions of dollars in undeclared wealth. [nL4N1DE05K][nL4N1DD05L]
SINGAPORE Singapore's economy likely performed better than initially expected in the first quarter thanks to a surge in factory output, although the outlook is clouded by slowing exports to China, according to analysts surveyed by Reuters.