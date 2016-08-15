India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his backing to a new inflation target in a major speech on Monday, saying his government had brought down consumer price growth from double digits under the last government.
Delivering his third Independence Day address, Modi backed the 4 percent inflation target, within a range of 2 percentage points either way, that had been agreed with outgoing Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.
The government formally "notified" the medium-term inflation target just before Rajan held his final policy meeting on Aug. 9. Figures last Friday showed inflation nudging over 6 percent, outside the target range.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Nidhi Verma)
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.