NEW DELHI Jan 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a stable and predictable tax regime in India during a meeting with Indian and U.S. corporate leaders on Monday.

"We are moving in the right direction ... That said, we also know that the U.S.-India relationship is defined by so much untapped potential," he told the meeting, which was also attendeed by U.S. President Barack Obama.

(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by John Chalmers)