Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Gujarat's chief minister, speaks during their national council meeting at Ramlila ground in New Delhi January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI Narendra Modi, the main opposition party's candidate to become prime minister, said on Thursday he favoured introducing a nationwide goods and services tax (GST).

Plans to introduce a GST to replace existing state and federal levies such as excise duty, service tax, and value-added tax (VAT) have long been delayed by opposition from states fearing revenue losses.

