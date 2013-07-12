By Sruthi Gottipati and Annie Banerji
NEW DELHI, July 12
Indian Hindu nationalist
leader and possible prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi
triggered an uproar on Friday over a remark he made in an
interview about deadly communal riots in Gujarat state in 2002.
Modi, chief minister of western Gujarat state and head of
the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign,
was asked in an interview with Reuters whether he regretted the
violence.
Modi compared his feelings to the occupant of a car involved
in an accident.
If "someone else is driving a car and we're sitting behind,
even then if a puppy comes under the wheel, will it be painful
or not? Of course it is. If I'm a chief minister or not, I'm a
human being. If something bad happens anywhere, it is natural to
be sad."
Modi's comment provoked widespread outrage from political
opponents and dominated television news broadcasts. The furore
underscored how the riots - in which at least 1,000 people,
mostly Muslims, were burned and hacked to death - still cast a
long shadow over India.
The ruling Congress party, which is hoping to win a third
straight term in office in the next general election, called a
news conference to criticise Modi for the puppy analogy and
demanded that he apologise.
Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid, the most prominent Muslim
in the cabinet, said he felt "very bad and sad for the country
and for humanity to have somebody who thinks that he owes
nothing by way of explanation, remorse and not even of some
level of accountability".
The Samajwadi Party which governs Uttar Pradesh, India's
most populous state and home to a large percentage of the
country's Muslims, said Modi should apologise as soon as
possible "else the repercussions are going to be really
harmful".
Modi's office said there had been a "gross distortion" of
the chief minister's remark.
"In response to a question related to the unfortunate
incident of 2002, Mr. Modi's response only shows a heightened
sensitivity on his part where he chose an anecdote to explain
the grief that a human being would experience on even the hurt
of a dog," his office said in a statement.
"To talk about an incident that resulted in loss of human
lives and not feel the grief is unthinkable."
ELECTION FACTOR?
Human rights groups and political rivals have long alleged
that Modi, a Hindu and a dominant force in BJP, allowed or even
actively encouraged the 2002 attacks. Modi has always vehemently
denied the charge, and a Supreme Court inquiry found no evidence
to prosecute him.
Modi has always insisted that he did all that he could to
stop the violence. "Up till now, we feel that we used our full
strength to set out to do the right thing," he told Reuters.
A special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme
Court to investigate the role of Modi and others in the violence
said in a 541-page report in 2012 it could find no evidence to
prosecute the chief minister.
Analysts have said it is unclear how much of a factor the
2002 riots will be in the next general election, which is due by
May 2014 but could be called as early as November.
Modi, praised by business leaders for his state's booming
economy, is widely seen as his party's strongest candidate to
become prime minister.
