MUMBAI, Feb 15 Indian manganese ore producer MOIL Ltd said its quarterly net profit for the October-December quarter fell by 31.7 percent to 1.08 billion rupees. The total income of the company was at 2.18 billion rupees for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2014, compared with 2.64 billion rupees reported a year ago, it said in a statement late on Saturday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Robert Birsel)