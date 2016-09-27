A police officer stands guard in front of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the new six-member Monetary Policy Committee, which will set interest rates, will meet before the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy review on Oct. 4 and give their recommendations.

"The MPC will, of course, meet before the fourth of October and the committee will give their recommendations based on which the RBI will take a decision," Das told reporters on the sidelines of a conference on corporate bond markets.

Last week, the government picked three low-key economists for the committee. The rest of the panel will comprise RBI Governor Urjit Patel and his two senior-most monetary policy officials.

