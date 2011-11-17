MUMBAI Nov 17 Indian federal bond yields dropped 11 basis points early on Thursday following the central bank's plan to conduct a buyback for up to $2 billion to ease a cash crunch in the banking system.

After the market had closed on Wednesday, the central bank said it would conduct the open market operations (OMOs) on Nov. 24 for the buyback. Details of the papers are awaited.

At 9:05 a.m. (0335 GMT), the 10-year bond yield was down at 8.77 percent from the previous close of 8.88 percent. ($1 = 50.7 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)