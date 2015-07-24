MUMBAI, July 24 A Supreme Court-appointed
special investigations team said Indian regulators need to
provide greater oversight of money laundering in stocks as well
as "black money" being repatriated to the country through
investments in equity derivative products.
The recommendations were part of a report detailing the need
for greater oversight across a variety of activities that have
long been suspected of being fronts to avoid taxes, including
via shell companies, imports and exports, or even cricket bets.
India has long suffered from so-called black money, or funds
illegally deposited in banks outside the country to avoid tax.
A report by Washington-based think-tank Global Financial
Integrity estimated that India suffered $344 billion in illicit
fund outflows between 2002 and 2011.
The special investigations team was set up last May to
investigate black money, a key priority for Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government, which this year unveiled tougher
penalties against people convicted of illicitly stashing wealth
abroad.
Among the proposals, the panel said India's market
regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) needed
to ensure it can better identify owners behind overseas
investments into participatory-notes (P-notes), or popular
derivative products that track domestic equity markets.
Regulators have long suspected flows into P-notes are in
reality domestic money being repatriated back into India because
of looser registration standards for owners of these products.
For example, the panel noted that 850 billion rupees ($13
billion) had flowed to P-notes from the Cayman Islands, a
jurisdiction with a population of less than 55,000. About 2.75
trillion rupees worth of P-notes were outstanding as of the end
of June.
"It does not appear possible for the final beneficial owner
of ODIs (offshore derivative instruments) originating from
Cayman Islands to be from that jurisdiction," the panel wrote in
the report.
The panel also recommended SEBI examine whether P-Notes
should be allowed to be transferred, saying it made it harder to
trace "the true beneficial owner" of these derivative products.
The report also asked for SEBI to investigate cases where
shares of penny-stock companies are used in pump-and-dump
schemes to launder money and evade taxes.
The panel also said the government needed to become more
proactive about going after shell companies used to launder
black money and take stronger action against the use of inflated
imports and export bills to move illicit funds.
