MUMBAI Feb 20 India's money supply grew 14.3 percent year-on-year in fortnight ending Feb. 7 compared with 13 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Money supply was 93.49 trillion rupees as on Feb. 7, compared with 92.94 trillion rupees on Jan. 24, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 10 percent in the week to Feb. 14, faster than 3.2 percent a year earlier, the RBI said. Currency in circulation grew 10.1 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 14, compared with 11.1 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)