MUMBAI, March 5 India's money supply rose 14.5 percent year-on-year in fortnight ended Feb. 21 compared with 12.7 percent a year earlier, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.

Money supply was 93.59 trillion rupees ($1.5 billion) as on Feb. 21, compared with 93.49 trillion rupees on Feb. 7, the central bank data showed.

Reserve money rose an annualised 10.5 percent in the week to Feb. 28, higher than 2.9 percent a year earlier, the RBI said.

Currency in circulation grew 10.4 percent year-on-year in the week to Feb. 28, unchanged from a year earlier. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)