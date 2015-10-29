RPT-Indian bonds see biggest fall in two months; rupee gains on RBI
* 10-year bond yield sees biggest rise since pvs policy on Feb. 8
MUMBAI Oct 29 Indian rupee and bonds weakened on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it may increase its policy rates at the next meeting in December, stoking fears of foreign fund outflows from domestic markets.
The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but downplayed global economic headwinds, leaving the door open for a rate hike in December.
At 0337 GMT, the Indian rupee was at 65.1800/65.1875, compared with its previous close of 64.9175/64.9275.
The Indian 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 2 basis points to 7.61 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
