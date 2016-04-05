NEW DELHI, April 5 The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it could unveil by the end of September details of a new futures contract, likely to be tied to the overnight call rate or other short-term interest rates that closely track the country's main repo lending gauge..

Analysts welcomed the move, as such an instrument could become a key predictor of future interest rate movements and give banks a better sense of future lending rates. Contracts tied to the short-term rates at which banks lend to each other could also allow banks to hedge their exposure to money markets.

"It can start off as a hedging instrument but eventually this benchmark can be used for deposits and for lending as well," said Ananth Narayan G., managing director and regional head of financial markets for ASEAN and South Asia at Standard Chartered Bank.

"In the past also the RBI has said that eventually you want lending rates to be linked to some common market benchmark and this will be a good step towards that."

The announcement comes on a day when the RBI cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to its lowest in more than five years.

"It is important to develop such market segments which could signal expectations of market participants, while allowing hedging of asset-liability mismatches," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI has not yet specified what benchmark it would use for a new contract, although a panel chaired by Deputy Governor R. Gandhi had recommended a futures contract based on the overnight call rate.

A new contract would signal the central bank's continued interest in the growth of India's derivatives market after it revamped bond futures early in 2014.

Among other measures, the RBI on Tuesday also said it would ease rules to trade plain vanilla currency options by the end of September, while also allowing non-residents to trade exchange-traded currency derivatives from June.

The RBI also said it would set the daily reference rate for the rupee against the U.S. dollar based on actual market transactions from May 2, moving away from using aggregated quotes submitted by lenders. ($1=66.4000 Indian rupees) (Editing by Rafael Nam and Clarence Fernandez)