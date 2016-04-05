By Neha Dasgupta
NEW DELHI, April 5 The Reserve Bank of India
said on Tuesday it could unveil by the end of September details
of a new futures contract, likely to be tied to the overnight
call rate or other short-term interest rates that closely track
the country's main repo lending gauge..
Analysts welcomed the move, as such an instrument could
become a key predictor of future interest rate movements and
give banks a better sense of future lending rates. Contracts
tied to the short-term rates at which banks lend to each other
could also allow banks to hedge their exposure to money markets.
"It can start off as a hedging instrument but eventually
this benchmark can be used for deposits and for lending as
well," said Ananth Narayan G., managing director and regional
head of financial markets for ASEAN and South Asia at Standard
Chartered Bank.
"In the past also the RBI has said that eventually you want
lending rates to be linked to some common market benchmark and
this will be a good step towards that."
The announcement comes on a day when the RBI cut the repo
rate by 25 basis points to its lowest in more than five years.
"It is important to develop such market segments which could
signal expectations of market participants, while allowing
hedging of asset-liability mismatches," the RBI said in a
statement.
The RBI has not yet specified what benchmark it would use
for a new contract, although a panel chaired by Deputy Governor
R. Gandhi had recommended a futures contract based on the
overnight call rate.
A new contract would signal the central bank's continued
interest in the growth of India's derivatives market after it
revamped bond futures early in 2014.
Among other measures, the RBI on Tuesday also said it would
ease rules to trade plain vanilla currency options by the end of
September, while also allowing non-residents to trade
exchange-traded currency derivatives from June.
The RBI also said it would set the daily reference rate for
the rupee against the U.S. dollar based on actual market
transactions from May 2, moving away from using aggregated
quotes submitted by lenders.
($1=66.4000 Indian rupees)
