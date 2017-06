NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India's monsoon rains have started withdrawing from western Rajasthan state, sources at the Indian weather office said on Tuesday, ensuring the seasonal rains will not disrupt the summer harvest by spreading into early next month.

"The monsoon withdrawal has started," one of the sources at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.

India's monsoon rains are still 6 percent below average and the uneven distribution so far has already caused droughts in pulses and cereals growing areas of western and south states. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)