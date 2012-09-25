* Monsoon rains start retreat from desert state
* India's northeast to get rains until end-Sept
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 25 India's monsoon rains have
begun easing from the western desert state of Rajasthan but
should continue in the northeast until the end of the month and
give a lift to summer-sown crops there, weather office sources
said on Tuesday.
"The monsoon withdrawal has started," one of the sources at
the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.
The monsoon rains are so far 6 percent below average and the
uneven distribution has already led to drought in pulse and
cereal growing areas of western and south states, reducing
planting.
But late rains in other areas have improved prospects for
summer-sown crops.
"We expect this year's monsoon season to end with around 7-8
percent below normal rainfall," one source said. It is
considered a drought if the figure is 10 percent below the
long-term average.
In the northeast, floods and landslides triggered by
relentless rain have killed at least 33 people and displaced
more than a million over the past week.
India depends on the annual monsoon to irrigate more than half
of its farmland.
The rains were well-below average in the first half of the
season, including during the key planting month of July, causing
drought in some areas and raising concerns also about the impact
on such crops as rice, oilseeds, cane and cotton.
The threat of widespread drought abated after the monsoon
staged a revival during the last week of August, improving
prospects for winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed.
The weak start of the monsoon season could cut summer-sown
rice, corn and other grain crops by 10 percent from a year ago,
a drop traders said was too slight to trigger a government ban
on exports.
This year's dramatic late monsoon revival also gave rise to
an expectation that the June-September rainy season could extend
to early October, disrupting harvest of summer crops such as
rice and soybean.
