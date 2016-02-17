By Krishna N. Das
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Feb 17 India's antitrust regulator
said on Wednesday it suspected that a Monsanto joint
venture had abused its dominant position as a supplier of
genetically modified (GM) cotton seeds in the country.
Local farmers and some of their associations, including one
affiliated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, have
complained that Monsanto overprices its products using its
position as the supplier of GM seeds used in more than 90
percent of the country's cotton cultivation.
U.S.-based Monsanto launched a GM cotton variety in India in
2002 despite opposition from critics who questioned its safety,
transforming the country into the world's top producer and
second-largest exporter of the fibre.
Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (India) (MMB), a joint venture with
India's Mahyco, licenses a gene that produces its own pesticide
to a number of local seed companies in lieu of royalties and an
upfront payment. MMB also markets the seeds directly, though the
local licensees together command 90 percent of the market.
Acting on a complaint by India's farm ministry that the JV
was charging "unreasonably high" royalty fees, the Competition
Commission of India (CCI) asked its director general (DG) to
complete an investigation into the matter in two months.
"The DG shall also investigate the role of the officials/
persons who at the time of such contravention (of the
competition act, if any) were in charge of and responsible for
the conduct of their business," the CCI wrote in an order
uploaded on its website. (bit.ly/1oJw4Jg)
An MMB spokesman had no immediate comment, but its counsel
told the CCI that the royalty charged from Indian seed companies
was the lowest in the world, that prices had come down over time
and innovation had to be rewarded, according to the order.
A minister involved in the issue told Reuters the government
was determined to lower GM cotton prices ahead of a possible
launch of GM mustard, final trial reports for which are being
examined by experts.
A committee of government and independent experts this month
sought more information from a team of Indian scientists who
have spent almost a decade on laboratory and field trials for
the mustard crop, which could become the country's first
transgenic food crop.
