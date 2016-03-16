(Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes to text)
* India expects to develop own GM cotton variety next year
* Monsanto must cut prices to sell cotton seeds-minister
* Minister says can't allow one company to control market
* India's cotton output: link.reuters.com/zex75w
By Rupam Jain and Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, March 16 U.S. seed company Monsanto
is welcome to leave India if it does not want to lower prices of
genetically modified cotton seeds as directed by the government,
a minister said on Wednesday, in a sign the rift between New
Delhi and the firm is widening.
The comments come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
nationalist government expects to develop its own genetically
modified (GM) cotton varieties early next year to end Monsanto's
dominance; it controls over 90 percent of cotton seed supply.
New technologies are critical to lifting India's poor farm
productivity, although even if India did develop a home-grown GM
cotton variety in 2017, it would struggle to sustain a programme
that needs to refresh seeds every decade or so, experts warned.
The introduction of Monsanto's GM cotton seeds in 2002
helped turn India into the biggest producer of the fibre, while
other crops like pulses continue to suffer as transgenic food is
banned and local research has stalled.
Despite the gains GM cotton brought for more than 7 million
cotton farmers in India, some of them and their associations,
including one affiliated to Modi's ruling party that promotes
self-reliance, have complained Monsanto overprices its products.
Under pressure to mollify farmers hit by three straight crop
failures due to bad weather, Modi's government has imposed a cut
of around 70 percent in royalties that local firms pay Monsanto
for its cotton technology.
India's anti-trust regulator is also investigating whether
the company misused its near-monopoly to jack up rates. A
Monsanto joint venture with a local company says it is confident
the allegations will be proved groundless.
Monsanto has taken the government to court over the royalty.
It said in a statement this month it would have to
reevaluate its India business, because it was difficult to bring
in new technologies in an "environment where such arbitrary and
innovation-stifling government interventions make it impossible
to recoup research and development investments ..."
But Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, the junior agriculture minister,
told Reuters the government was trying to rectify what he called
past mistakes that allowed a foreign company to dictate seed
prices and stifled local crop research.
"It's now upon Monsanto to decide whether they want to
accept this rate or not," Balyan said. "If they don't find it
feasible, then they are free to take a call. The greed (of
charging) a premium has to end.
"We're not scared if Monsanto leaves the country, because
our team of scientists are working to develop (an) indigenous
variety of (GM) seeds," he said.
A Monsanto spokesman declined to comment beyond the
statement, but analysts said it was unlikely to withdraw from
India lightly given the huge size of the market and its
strategic importance now that China has bid to snap up the
company's biggest rival, Syngenta, for $43 billion.
"INVITE MONSANTO BACK?"
Monsanto India is the firm's only listed unit outside its
home base, and it has been selling seeds and herbicide in the
country for more than four decades.
Globally the company has cut its earnings forecast as seed
prices fall amid lower farm spending, and any climb-down in
India could lead to demands for price cuts in other markets.
Monsanto warned in January that its international GM traits
businesses could face unpredictable regulatory environments that
may be highly politicized.
"The decision of the government to override contracts signed
by private entities sends a negative signal when the prime
minister is going around the world seeking private investment,"
said Ashok Gulati, an agricultural economist who formerly
advised the government.
He said that although India might be able to develop its own
GM cotton seeds based on Monsanto's current Bollgard II
technology, their efficacy will drop sharply in 4-5 years as
pests they are meant to kill become resistant.
"What will we do then? Invite Monsanto again?" he asked,
adding that developing new technology would require expensive
and extensive research.
Monsanto has said that heightened regulation by India went
against the government's own policies to promote innovation and
improve ease of doing business, and that it was important for
the country to ensure sanctity of contracts and recognise
intellectual property rights.
The emphasis on home-grown technology could be good news for
a GM mustard variety developed by Indian scientists and being
considered by the government.
A committee of government and independent experts will have
their fifth meeting this year in April to evaluate trial results
on what could be India's first lab-altered food crop.
Monsanto is also developing GM corn varieties to be sold in
India if allowed, which analysts cite as another reason pulling
out would be difficult.
"India is too huge a seed market for anyone to leave (of)
one's own choice," said Ajay Vir Jakhar, chairman of the
Farmers' Forum India.
(Additional reporting and writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by
Mike Collett-White)