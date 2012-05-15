(Adds quote, details)
May 15 India's 2012 monsoon rains are likely to
hit the southern coast on time on June 1, the weather department
said on Tuesday, brightening farm output prospects as farmers
can plant crops like cotton and paddy on time and reap good
yields.
The four-month long rainy season starts over the Kerala
coast and covers the rest of India and neighbouring countries by
mid-July.
Last month, India's weather office forecast normal rains for
the third straight year. It had said the country was likely to
avoid a drought in 2012 as monsoon rains were likely to be
average.
"Arrival of rains on time is good news. Sowing will happen
on time, which is good for yields," said Nalini Rao, an analyst
at Angel Commodities.
More than half of India's arable land is rainfed and most
farmers start cultivation after the first shower.
The rainfall is vital for farm output and economic growth.
Farming accounts for about 15 percent of the nearly $2 trillion
economy.
"Progress of monsoon is crucial. Sometime it hits southern
coast on time, but delays progress in rest of the country. So we
need to keep an eye on its progress," Rao said.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat,
sugar and cotton and also one of the largest consumers, with a
population of about 1.2 billion.
The weather department last year forecast monsoon rains
would hit the southern coast of Kerala on May 31, but they
arrived two days before that.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI and Mayank Bhardwaj in
NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon and Helen Massy-Beresford)