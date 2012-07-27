NEW DELHI, July 27 India's monsoon rains are likely to be 21-22 percent below average in the season so far until the end of the key planting month of July, Farm Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Friday.

He said the rains have been so far about 15 percent below average in July and have led to lower acreage planted with pulses and oilseeds.

But the area under the main summer oilseed crop - soybean - improved last week due to a revival of the monsoon rains over the main producing belt of central India, he added. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)