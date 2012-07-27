* Weather office's next forecast early next week
NEW DELHI, July 27 India's monsoon rains are
unlikely to pick up enough to avert the possibility that
ministers meeting next week may officially declare a drought,
which could prompt the government to offer more support for
farmers to ensure adequate food supplies.
Rains from June 1 up to the end of the planting month of
July are likely to be 21-22 percent below average, Farm
Secretary Ashish Bahuguna said on Friday, unchanged from the
seasonal shortfall recorded up to July 25.
India's crucial June-September monsoon rains were 29 percent
below average in the first month of the season, while the rains
were about 15 percent below average so far in July.
India's government raised the possibility of a drought for
the first time on Thursday when Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said
ministers would meet early next week to discuss the situation.
Over half of India's farmlands are rain-fed.
India's Meteorological Department (IMD) is likely to revise
its official forecast of average rains early next week after the
government said rainfalls were now expected to be below average
at around 92 percent of usual levels for the entire June to
September season.
Levels below 90 percent are officially viewed as "deficient"
-- a drought in layman's terms.
The IMD's latest weekly outlook, issued on Friday, suggested
rains would continue to be patchy next week, picking up in
northern areas during the second half but decreasing in central
and east India.
The four-month monsoon brings 75 percent of annual rainfall
and half of that is usually delivered in June and July, when
India's farmers plant most of their summer-sown crops.
The crisis for one of the world's largest consumers and
producers of commodities including sugar, rice, cereals,
oilseeds and pulses comes as global prices for cereals reach
record highs on a major drought in the United States.
Bahuguna said the rains have led to lower acreage planted
with pulses and oilseeds, echoing the concerns of Food Minister
K.V. Thomas. India is a major importer of pulses and edible oils
and any increase in purchases could fuel already high inflation.
The government has launched contingency plans to ensure
seeds are available to farmers and adequate fodder is supplied
for livestock, as well as prioritising drinking water from
low-level reservoirs.
Bahuguna said next week's meeting could consider offering
farmers more money for subsidised diesel, which is used to run
pumps for irrigation.
