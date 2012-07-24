NEW DELHI As much of India continues to wait for this year's elusive monsoon, plans are afoot from both the government and farmers to keep crop loss to a minimum and save one of the world's biggest food consumers from having to buy heavily on global markets.

India, one of the largest producers, too, of rice, wheat, pulses and sugar, has for centuries relied heavily on the June to September rains for its summer-sown crops and even now, only 45 percent of its arable land is irrigated.

This year, with distribution patchy and showers overall more than a fifth below normal so far, ministers have voiced concerns over rice and cereal crops and the government has downgraded the monsoon to below average -- but not yet drought.

And even in 2009, when drought forced India to buy sugar on the global market, it still produced over 100 million tonnes of summer-sown crops for its 1.2 billion population, keeping total grains output just 7 percent below the previous year.

States earmarked by the government as most at risk from water shortage are the traditional rain-fed areas of big sugar and pulses producer Maharashtra, cotton growing Gujarat and Rajasthan, and the multiple crop grower, Karnataka.

Food essentials under the spotlight are sugar, pulses and vegetable oils -- where rising prices are likely to fuel heady food inflation further -- along with the Asian staple, rice.

Rains are expected to pick up this week but much of the damage has already been done in areas reliant on the monsoon as July is when planting takes off and lack of moisture in the soil makes sowing difficult and damages young crops.

Many farmers in dry areas will switch to crops which require less water such as soybean than thirsty rice, cane or cotton. The government has suggested some types of pulses, oilseeds and coarse grains like millet, a senior farm ministry official said.

"We didn't get a single spell of rains in June ... in this situation it is not possible to cultivate cane," said Krishna Narayan Gharge, a 68-year-old farmer from Maharashtra who has switched to planting pulses instead.

"I planted horse gram (a pulse) as it can survive with very little moisture ... investment is also very low," he said.

India monsoon graphics suite link.reuters.com/nyt59s

Planting of rice, cereals and oilseeds is less than last year and below average so far this season but the government thinks rice cultivation has time to catch up, with eastern states already wet, and it also has the buffer of record stocks.

"There is not too much of an issue largely because we have huge stocks of rice ... Forget about any scarcity, we are exporting rice," said Atul Chaturvedi, chief executive of farm business at Adani Enterprises Ltd, India's biggest farm products trader.

Poor rainfall could trigger a rise of as much as 10 percent in India's edible oils imports in 2012/13, the country's leading importer said on Monday, as it will hurt production of oilseeds.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and also tops up its pulses demand with purchases from overseas.

PROBLEMS WITH PULSES?

Some farmers have been switching from pulses to soybean, which matures more quickly and is currently giving record returns. Pulses acreage overall is likely to be down despite some farmers trying them instead of rice.

"Pulses sowing is lower and there is going to be a short fall. If there are no rains in the next two weeks then it will be a concern," said Pravin Dongre, president of India Pulses and Grains Association.

The country's cane crop has already been hurt by lack of rain and output next season, which starts from October 1, will be below the 26 million tonnes expected in 2011/12, Ashok Jain, head of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association, said.

But India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer after Brazil, should still not face a shortage in the 2012/13 season as there are stocks to carry over -- even after three million tonnes of exports.

The government, which currently allows exports of rice, cotton, corn and wheat as well as sugar, says it will review the situation in mid-August, when the monsoon's progress is clearer.

At that point, if the rains have still not improved, New Delhi will tell farmers to give up on summer-sown crops and start on early varieties for winter with short growing periods, the senior farm ministry official said.

(Reporting by the India C&E team in NEW DELHI and MUMBAI; editing by James Jukwey)