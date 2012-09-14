Sept 7 Planting of rice, India's main summer-sown crop, picked up as monsoon rains revived in some of the main regions, government data showed on Friday. India has moved further away from a widespread drought with a third straight week of heavy rains and the weather office is now suggesting the crucial monsoon could even slow its retreat, helping winter planting in the major food producer. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Sept. 13 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 35.25 36.16 37.90 * Cereals 20.43 17.58 19.83 -Corn 7.31 7.40 7.49 * Pulses 10.21 9.89 10.51 -Tur 3.78 3.62 3.76 -Urad 2.15 2.38 2.18 * Oilseeds 17.28 17.18 17.70 -Soybean 9.50 10.70 10.33 -Groundnut 4.79 3.81 4.29 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.84 11.44 12.00 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)