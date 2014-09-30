Sept 30 India's area under rice cultivation so
far has crossed last year's acreage and also surpassed the
normal area under the main summer sown crop, the farm ministry's
update showed on Tuesday.
The higher coverage was possible as the monsoon revived in
the second half of the June-September rainy season, overcoming
the weakest start in five years that initially raised fears of a
widespread drought in 2014.
This year's monsoon also caused floods in many parts of the
subcontinent.
The late surge in the monsoon helped cotton acreage register
higher coverage than last year and over normal levels, while
poor rains during the key planting month of July reduced
coverage under oilseeds. The patchy monsoon cut down pulses and
cereals coverage as well.
Interestingly, area under soybean, the main summer oilseed
crop, registered higher than normal coverage with late rains
improving prospects of better yields.
Cane area in India, the world's second top sugar producer
after Brazil, surpassed the normal area but remained lower than
a year ago when monsoon rains were bountiful.
An erratic monsoon this year failed to wipe out the huge
deficit of the first half despite an impressive improvement in
rainfall during the second half.
The late revival caused a delay in the retreat of summer
rains from the grain bowl region of northwest India, improving
sowing prospects for the main winter crops such as wheat and
rapeseed.
India's annual monsoon season formally ends on Sept. 30.
The table below shows the area sown with major crops between
June 1 and Sept. 26, in million hectares.
Figures are provisional.
---------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2014 2013
---------------------------------------
* Rice 36.01 37.49 37.43
* Corn 7.50 7.84 8.22
* Pulses 10.60 10.10 10.81
-Tur 3.61 3.56 3.85
-Urd 2.33 2.50 2.39
* Oilseeds 17.84 17.76 19.32
-Soybean 10.44 11.02 12.22
-Groundnut 4.37 4.30 3.89
* Cane 4.84 4.87 5.03
* Cotton 11.10 12.65 11.44
---------------------------------------
Source: Farm Ministry
---------------------------------------
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Sunil
Nair)