Sept 30 India's area under rice cultivation so far has crossed last year's acreage and also surpassed the normal area under the main summer sown crop, the farm ministry's update showed on Tuesday. The higher coverage was possible as the monsoon revived in the second half of the June-September rainy season, overcoming the weakest start in five years that initially raised fears of a widespread drought in 2014. This year's monsoon also caused floods in many parts of the subcontinent. The late surge in the monsoon helped cotton acreage register higher coverage than last year and over normal levels, while poor rains during the key planting month of July reduced coverage under oilseeds. The patchy monsoon cut down pulses and cereals coverage as well. Interestingly, area under soybean, the main summer oilseed crop, registered higher than normal coverage with late rains improving prospects of better yields. Cane area in India, the world's second top sugar producer after Brazil, surpassed the normal area but remained lower than a year ago when monsoon rains were bountiful. An erratic monsoon this year failed to wipe out the huge deficit of the first half despite an impressive improvement in rainfall during the second half. The late revival caused a delay in the retreat of summer rains from the grain bowl region of northwest India, improving sowing prospects for the main winter crops such as wheat and rapeseed. India's annual monsoon season formally ends on Sept. 30. The table below shows the area sown with major crops between June 1 and Sept. 26, in million hectares. Figures are provisional. --------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2014 2013 --------------------------------------- * Rice 36.01 37.49 37.43 * Corn 7.50 7.84 8.22 * Pulses 10.60 10.10 10.81 -Tur 3.61 3.56 3.85 -Urd 2.33 2.50 2.39 * Oilseeds 17.84 17.76 19.32 -Soybean 10.44 11.02 12.22 -Groundnut 4.37 4.30 3.89 * Cane 4.84 4.87 5.03 * Cotton 11.10 12.65 11.44 --------------------------------------- Source: Farm Ministry ---------------------------------------