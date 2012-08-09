Aug 9 Planting of India's summer crops such as rice, soybean and cotton picked on an improvement in rains in some areas, government data showed on Thursday, though it is still behind last year due to overall weakness in the seasonal rains. India's monsoon rains were still one percent below average in the week to Aug. 8, the weather office said on Thursday, as drought continues to hit the west of the major producer and consumer of rice and sugar this season. Rice sowing picked up due to above average rains in gowing areas of central, eastern and southern India. The area under the main summer oilseed crop -- soybean -- improved vastly due to a revival of the rains over the main producing belt of central India. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Aug 9 against the same period a year ago, and normal areas in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 27.26 26.44 28.78 * Cereals 18.12 14.09 17.51 -Corn 6.83 6.57 6.88 * Pulses 9.28 7.45 8.93 -Tur 3.41 3.10 3.16 -Urad 1.99 1.95 1.94 * Oilseeds 15.34 15.18 15.79 -Soybean 9.13 10.54 10.01 -Groundnut 4.17 3.15 3.71 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 9.99 10.92 10.99 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma in MUMBAI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)