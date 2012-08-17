Aug 17 Planting of India's summer crops such as rice and cotton picked on an improvement in rains in some areas, government data showed on Friday, though still behind last year due to overall weakness in the seasonal rains. India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western state, the weather office said on Thursday, easing fears of a repeat of the widespread drought that gripped the country three years ago. Rice planting increased due to above average rains in growing areas of eastern and southern India. The area under the main summer oilseed crop -- soybean -- improved due to a revival of the seasonal rains over the main producing belt of central India. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Aug. 16 against the same period a year ago, and normal areas in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 29.06 30.78 31.92 * Cereals 18.80 15.80 18.17 -Corn 7.00 6.94 7.00 * Pulses 9.71 8.53 9.74 -Tur 3.62 3.38 3.50 -Urad 2.05 2.12 2.00 * Oilseeds 16.03 16.08 16.74 -Soybean 9.29 10.64 10.23 -Groundnut 4.43 3.53 4.03 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.51 11.03 11.68 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi)