Aug 17 Planting of India's summer crops such as
rice and cotton picked on an improvement in rains in some areas,
government data showed on Friday, though still behind last year
due to overall weakness in the seasonal rains.
India's monsoon rains were slightly below average in the
past week, but heavy downpours arrived in a parched western
state, the weather office said on Thursday, easing fears of a
repeat of the widespread drought that gripped the country three
years ago.
Rice planting increased due to above average rains in
growing
areas of eastern and southern India.
The area under the main summer oilseed crop -- soybean --
improved due to a revival of the seasonal rains over the main
producing belt of central India.
The table below gives the area sown with various crops from
June 1 to Aug. 16 against the same period a year ago, and normal
areas in million hectares.
----------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2012 2011
----------------------------------------
* Rice 29.06 30.78 31.92
* Cereals 18.80 15.80 18.17
-Corn 7.00 6.94 7.00
* Pulses 9.71 8.53 9.74
-Tur 3.62 3.38 3.50
-Urad 2.05 2.12 2.00
* Oilseeds 16.03 16.08 16.74
-Soybean 9.29 10.64 10.23
-Groundnut 4.43 3.53 4.03
* Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06
* Cotton 10.51 11.03 11.68
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
** Provisional data
-----------------------------------------
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi)