Aug 24 Planting of India's main summer crop rice has picked up sharply as monsoon rains revived over growing areas in the north-west, central and eastern regions, government data showed on Friday. Monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday, and have also revived in cane and oilseeds growing areas of India, one of the world's leading food consumers and producers. The rains, which are vital for 55 percent of India's farmland which doesn't have irrigation, have picked up to be 14 percent short of average so far in the season, from about 19 percent below from June 1 to July 31. The area under the main summer oilseed crop -- soybean -- also rose due to the revival of the seasonal rains over the main producing belt of central India. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Aug. 23 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 31.88 32.92 34.20 * Cereals 19.42 16.53 19.00 -Corn 7.12 7.13 7.21 * Pulses 9.94 8.83 9.98 -Tur 3.71 3.48 3.60 -Urad 2.08 2.23 2.04 * Oilseeds 16.38 16.43 16.99 -Soybean 9.38 10.68 10.27 -Groundnut 4.52 3.61 4.12 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.58 11.15 11.77 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)