Aug 24 Planting of India's main summer crop rice
has picked up sharply as monsoon rains revived over growing
areas in the north-west, central and eastern regions, government
data showed on Friday.
Monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the week to
Aug. 22, the weather office said on Thursday, and have also
revived in cane and oilseeds growing areas of India, one of the
world's leading food consumers and producers.
The rains, which are vital for 55 percent of India's
farmland which doesn't have irrigation, have picked up to be 14
percent short of average so far in the season, from about 19
percent below from June 1 to July 31.
The area under the main summer oilseed crop -- soybean --
also rose due to the revival of the seasonal rains over the main
producing belt of central India.
The table below gives the area sown with various crops from
June 1 to Aug. 23 against the same period a year ago, and the
average or normal planting for this period according to the
government, in million hectares.
----------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2012 2011
----------------------------------------
* Rice 31.88 32.92 34.20
* Cereals 19.42 16.53 19.00
-Corn 7.12 7.13 7.21
* Pulses 9.94 8.83 9.98
-Tur 3.71 3.48 3.60
-Urad 2.08 2.23 2.04
* Oilseeds 16.38 16.43 16.99
-Soybean 9.38 10.68 10.27
-Groundnut 4.52 3.61 4.12
* Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06
* Cotton 10.58 11.15 11.77
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
** Provisional data
-----------------------------------------
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)