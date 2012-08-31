Aug 31 Planting of India's main summer crop rice rose as monsoon rains revived in producing areas of northwest, central and southern parts in the past week, government data showed on Friday. The monsoon rains were 6 percent above average for the week ended Aug. 29, the first time they have been heavier than normal in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is turning out to be a drought year. The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland without irrigation, were short of average until the end of August and threaten cereal and pulses production as drought continues in some areas of west and south India. "Revival of the monsoon has improved coverage for rice, soybean, cane and cotton while poor rains have reduced the areas for pulses and cereals, except corn," said a farm ministry official. Monsoon rains were 12 percent below average in June 1-Aug. 31 with the rainfall in August reaching almost average for the month. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Aug. 30 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 33.18 34.71 36.46 * Cereals 19.68 16.79 19.34 -Corn 7.19 7.19 7.27 * Pulses 10.13 9.77 10.42 -Tur 3.77 3.61 3.74 -Urad 2.13 2.30 2.15 * Oilseeds 16.84 16.72 17.49 -Soybean 9.46 10.69 10.31 -Groundnut 4.66 3.70 4.21 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.69 11.28 11.84 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)