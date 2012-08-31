Aug 31 Planting of India's main summer crop rice
rose as monsoon rains revived in producing areas of northwest,
central and southern parts in the past week, government data
showed on Friday.
The monsoon rains were 6 percent above average for the week
ended Aug. 29, the first time they have been heavier than normal
in the current rainy season that began in June, in what is
turning out to be a drought year.
The rains, vital for the 55 percent of Indian farmland
without irrigation, were short of average until the end of
August and threaten cereal and pulses production as drought
continues in some areas of west and south India.
"Revival of the monsoon has improved coverage for rice,
soybean, cane and cotton while poor rains have reduced the areas
for pulses and cereals, except corn," said a farm ministry
official.
Monsoon rains were 12 percent below average in June 1-Aug.
31 with the rainfall in August reaching almost average for the
month.
The table below gives the area sown with various crops from
June 1 to Aug. 30 against the same period a year ago, and the
average or normal planting for this period according to the
government, in million hectares.
----------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2012 2011
----------------------------------------
* Rice 33.18 34.71 36.46
* Cereals 19.68 16.79 19.34
-Corn 7.19 7.19 7.27
* Pulses 10.13 9.77 10.42
-Tur 3.77 3.61 3.74
-Urad 2.13 2.30 2.15
* Oilseeds 16.84 16.72 17.49
-Soybean 9.46 10.69 10.31
-Groundnut 4.66 3.70 4.21
* Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06
* Cotton 10.69 11.28 11.84
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
** Provisional data
-----------------------------------------
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)