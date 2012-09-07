Sept 7 Planting of India's main summer crop rice
rose as monsoon rains revived in producing areas, government
data showed on Friday.
India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the
threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer
with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that
could revive yields of summer crops. ID:nL4E8K62EG]
The table below gives the area sown with various crops from
June 1 to Sept. 6 against the same period a year ago, and the
average or normal planting for this period according to the
government, in million hectares.
----------------------------------------
CROP Normal Area 2012 2011
----------------------------------------
* Rice 34.47 35.61 37.19
* Cereals 20.22 17.39 19.57
-Corn 7.25 7.34 7.39
* Pulses 10.17 9.82 10.44
-Tur 3.78 3.62 3.75
-Urad 2.13 2.33 2.15
* Oilseeds 17.08 17.02 17.55
-Soybean 9.48 10.69 10.33
-Groundnut 4.73 3.79 4.23
* Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06
* Cotton 10.73 11.35 11.91
-----------------------------------------
Source: Agriculture Ministry
** Provisional data
-----------------------------------------
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo
Winterbottom)