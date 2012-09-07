Sept 7 Planting of India's main summer crop rice rose as monsoon rains revived in producing areas, government data showed on Friday. India's monsoon has splashed back into life, lifting the threat of prolonged drought in the major rice and sugar producer with a second consecutive week of heavier-than-normal rains that could revive yields of summer crops. ID:nL4E8K62EG] The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Sept. 6 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 34.47 35.61 37.19 * Cereals 20.22 17.39 19.57 -Corn 7.25 7.34 7.39 * Pulses 10.17 9.82 10.44 -Tur 3.78 3.62 3.75 -Urad 2.13 2.33 2.15 * Oilseeds 17.08 17.02 17.55 -Soybean 9.48 10.69 10.33 -Groundnut 4.73 3.79 4.23 * Cane 4.67 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.73 11.35 11.91 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)