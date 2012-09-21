Sept 21 Late revival of this year's monsoon rains helped surpass the normal area for rice, but the coverage was still lower than the last year, latest farm ministry data showed on Friday. India's monsoon rains were 44 percent above average in the week to Sept. 19, the weather office said, and were the best since June when the four-month rainy season made a poor start and went on to arouse concerns in the major farm producer. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Sept. 20 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012** 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 35.87 36.38 38.08 * Cereals 20.85 17.59 20.11 -Corn 7.37 7.40 7.54 * Pulses 10.31 9.98 10.83 -Tur 3.80 3.66 3.82 -Urad 2.16 2.38 2.20 * Oilseeds 17.44 17.44 17.82 -Soybean 9.50 10.70 10.33 -Groundnut 4.83 3.88 4.32 * Cane 4.72 5.29 5.06 * Cotton 10.86 11.49 12.02 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; editing by Sunil Nair)