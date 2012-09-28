Sept 28 Late revival of this year's monsoon rains helped surpass the normal area for rice, but the coverage was lower than last year, farm ministry data showed on Friday. India's monsoon will end in a few days with a widespread drought avoided, latest weather data showed, as the crucial rains picked up from end of August to help summer-sown crops and boost prospects for the major food producer's winter grains harvest. The table below gives the area sown with various crops from June 1 to Sept. 27 against the same period a year ago, and the average or normal planting for this period according to the government, in million hectares. ---------------------------------------- CROP Normal Area 2012** 2011 ---------------------------------------- * Rice 36.13 36.76 38.36 * Cereals 20.85 17.59 20.11 -Corn 7.37 7.40 7.54 * Pulses 10.69 10.15 11.22 -Tur 3.83 3.68 3.85 -Urad 2.27 2.41 2.24 * Oilseeds 17.61 17.54 17.86 -Soybean 9.53 10.71 10.34 -Groundnut 4.86 3.89 4.32 * Cane 4.72 5.29 5.10 * Cotton 10.92 11.60 12.08 ----------------------------------------- Source: Agriculture Ministry ** Provisional data ----------------------------------------- (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)