NEW DELHI, July 31 India held off any curbs on exports of agricommodities or restrictions on futures trade as it announced measures to cope with a 20 percent shortfall in monsoon rains, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

The world's second-biggest grower of rice and cotton has more districts affected by drought this year than in 2009, he added, the last time India suffered a drought and had to turn to imports to cover sugar demand.

Pawar was speaking after he chaired a meeting of the Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoM) on drought and said they would meet again after he had travelled to affected areas.

Poor rains have delayed planting of some crops but India is sitting on huge stockpiles of rice and wheat after bountiful harvests swelled supplies of the staples in the world's leading producer and consumer of almost all major farm products. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Jo Winterbottom)