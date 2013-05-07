MUMBAI/NEW DELHI May 7 With the countdown to India's monsoon underway, farmers in parched western and southern states are desperate for plentiful and timely rain to help the region recover from its worst drought in four decades.

The country's biggest sugar and cotton producing states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, are in this region and if they have another year of poor rains - as some experts have hinted - shortages in India could raise global prices for the commodities.

India's monsoon season starts around June 1. The southern and western region, which is the size of southern Europe, is already wilting as temperatures hit 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. Even a fortnight's delay in the rains could spell disaster.

"Some leaves of my cane crop have already dried due to water shortage. I don't know whether the crop will survive in the heat of May," said Laxman Pandurang Gharge, a Maharashtra farmer whose only well is nearly dried up.

"If it survives in May, the crop needs rainfall as early as possible."

India is one of the world's biggest producers of sugar, grains and cotton. The monsoon is crucial for around 55 percent of its farmland, which lacks irrigation, and can often mean the difference between the country being an exporter or importer of staples.

"Already cane acreage has shrunk in Maharashtra due to drought. In such a situation, poor rains in southern India can trim overall production significantly," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

The rains should arrive at the southernmost tip of the sub-continent early next month, and move north to cover southern India along with western Maharashtra and Gujarat a month later.

The official government forecast in April said India overall would have a normal monsoon, which means rainfall of about 89 centimetres in the June to September period. The forecast did not break out regional estimates.

But warning lights are already flashing for the south and west. Food Minister K.V. Thomas has said rainfall may fall short in some southern states. Global weather experts forecast a patchy monsoon over western parts of India at a meeting in Kathmandu last month.

Sugar cane is a perennial, water-intensive crop and is usually harvested 10 to 16 months after planting. Cane for the crushing season starting Oct. 1 has been planted, but half the total acreage is short of water.

Sugar output in 2013/14 is expected to fall below consumption for the first time in four years. After the last widespread drought in 2009/10 India imported large quantities of sugar, sending global prices to 30-year highs.

Cotton farmers need to see early signs the rains will favour the crop before investing in expensive seeds.

"Usually I cultivate cotton on more than 70 percent of my total land. But last year, cotton production fell due to poor rainfall," said Baburao Patil, another Maharashtra farmer.

"This year ... if rainfall is good at the start, then I would maintain the cotton area. Otherwise, I will divert some area for corn," he added.

The weather office will issue an updated monsoon forecast and give a regional outlook around the last week of June, when rainfall data is available. (Editing by Amran Abocar)