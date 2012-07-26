* Drought panel meets for first time since 2009
* Rains so far 22 percent below average - weather office
* No ban on exports for now, review mid-August
* Government could discuss ban on some farm futures
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, July 26 India's government raised the
possibility of a drought for the first time this year and said
on Thursday that ministers would meet next week to discuss the
lack of monsoon rains, which define output for the major
consumer and producer of food crops.
It will be the first time the Empowered Group of Ministers
(EGoM) on drought has met since 2009, which saw the driest
monsoon in nearly four decades in Asia's third-largest economy,
where more than half of arable land is rain-fed.
Halfway through the June to September season, rains are 22
percent below average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)
said on Thursday, days after the government kicked off
contingency plans for a below-normal monsoon.
"An (empowered group of ministers) on drought is likely to
meet on Tuesday, but I am seeking the availability of other
ministers," Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters. "We will
discuss the situation there."
The meeting could be around Aug. 1, said V Narayanasamy, a
junior minister in the prime minister's office, adding the
government would review the situation after 15 days. "We have
asked the states for their assessment reports and we will then
verify independently to arrive at a decision," he told Reuters.
The four-month monsoon brings 75 percent of annual rainfall
and half of that is usually delivered in June and July, when
rainfall this year only managed to reach 2009's drought levels.
The crisis for one of the world's largest consumers and
producers of commodities including sugar, rice, cereals,
oilseeds and pulses comes as global prices for cereals reach
record highs on a major drought in the United States.
New Delhi on Monday said the supply of water this year was
below average but it stopped short of calling it a drought,
which means rains at best 90 percent of long-term averages.
The Indian Meteorological Department will issue its next
official forecast, focusing on August and September, before the
end of July.
Parts of central India, the northern plains and the coastal
belt should see moderate to heavy rainfall until early next week
but western India and the interior south peninsula will continue
to have a shortfall, said S.C. Bhan, a director of the IMD.
The government is already providing supplies of
high-yielding seed varieties, ensuring fodder availability and
increasing power supplies to some areas as farmers across the
country struggle to plant summer crops in the dry earth.
New Delhi, already battling to contain double-digit food
inflation, now faces further price increases due to food
shortages for its 1.2 billion people, some 42 percent of whom
live in poverty.
And increased demand for diesel, which is used for
irrigation when rains fail, has put pressure on Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh to hold off on widely anticipated fuel price
rises, making budget targets harder to achieve.
PULSES, OILSEEDS OUTPUT HIT
Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the poor rains could cut
output of pulses and oilseeds and that could mean India, already
the world's largest importer of lentils and edible oils, has to
buy more from overseas suppliers.
Rains improved over soybean growing areas of central India
last week, the IMD said, but it might not be enough to revive
planting which is lagging last year for all crops except cane.
Rice and cane production are not expected to suffer as
farmers still have time to catch up on sowing with rains in West
Bengal and Odisha only 2 percent below normal last week and
ample in Uttar Pradesh, one of the top cane producing states.
But at least for now, there are no plans to ban exports,
Thomas added, although the government will review the situation
in mid-August. India currently allows exports of rice, sugar,
cotton, corn and wheat.
New Delhi will also decide next week whether to ban futures
trading in selected farm commodities that have seen extreme
price moves, government sources said. Sugar and chick pea
futures have been most volatile recently.
On Thursday, sugar and chick pea, or chana, futures
eased on concerns the government might put restrictions
on futures trade in these commodities.
Soybean and soyoil futures , however, fell on
a drop in the overseas markets and as rainfall in the top
soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state in the past two days
allayed concerns over poor yields.
