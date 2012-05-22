NEW DELHI El Nino conditions are likely to emerge over the Pacific Ocean by mid-August, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief said on Tuesday, possibly affecting rainfall in some pockets of the country in the second half of the June to September monsoon season.

"This (El Nino) may have some bearing on monsoon rains in some pockets of the country in the latter half of the season," L.S. Rathore, director general of IMD, told reporters.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said earlier on Tuesday the climate models it monitors indicate a possible return of the El Nino weather pattern, often linked to heavy rainfall and droughts, in the second half of 2012.

Last month, IMD forecast normal rains for the third straight year. It had said the country was likely to avoid a drought in 2012 as monsoon rains were likely to be average.

