BRIEF-Ramco Systems launches Japan payroll software on payroll engine
* Says launch of Japan Payroll Software on its global payroll engine Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r8z6rl) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 21 India's crucial monsoon rains were five percent below average in the week to June 20, the weather office said on its website on Thursday, marking the third straight week of scant rainfall but heavier than the previous two weeks.
The data confirmed earlier expectations from weather office sources.
For a story on the latest monsoon rainfall and forecasts, double click on
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says launch of Japan Payroll Software on its global payroll engine Source text - (http://bit.ly/2r8z6rl) Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 8 Asian shares wobbled on Thursday as investors braced for any surprises from the UK election, a European Central Bank policy meeting and congressional testimony from ex-FBI director James Comey who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.