NEW DELHI, April 11 India's annual monsoon rains
are likely to be 105 percent above a long-term average, the
country's only private weather forecaster said on Monday,
snapping two straight years of drought that cut farm output and
hit farmers' income.
The July-September monsoon delivers nearly 70 percent of
annual rains and waters half of India's farmlands that lack
irrigation facilities.
There is a 35 percent probability of above average rainfall,
Skymet said in a statement.
Good monsoon rains play a key role in boosting demand for an
array of consumer goods. Agriculture accounts for about 14
percent of India's $2 trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest,
but supports two-thirds of India's 1.25 billion population.
State-run India Meteorological Department is soon expected
to issue its forecast for this year's monsoon rains.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)