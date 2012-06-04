(Refiles to fix typo in paragraph 1)

NEW DELHI, June 4 Weather conditions are "becoming favourable" for the arrival of India's 2012 monsoon rains over southern Kerala coast in 48 hours, state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Monday.

On May 15, the IMD said annual June-September monsoon rains would hit the southern coast on time on June 1, give or take 4 days. Officials on Thursday said a cyclonic pressure over the Arabian Sea has delayed the onset, but still expected rains to arrive nearly on time. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)