Indian soybean futures snap four-session winning streak
NEW DELHI, June 9 Indian soybean futures snapped a four-session winning streak on Friday, after timely arrival of monsoons prompted fears of oversupply.
NEW DELHI, June 4 Weather conditions are "becoming favourable" for the arrival of India's 2012 monsoon rains over southern Kerala coast in 48 hours, state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Monday.
On May 15, the IMD said annual June-September monsoon rains would hit the southern coast on time on June 1, give or take 4 days. Officials on Thursday said a cyclonic pressure over the Arabian Sea has delayed the onset, but still expected rains to arrive nearly on time. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)
Jun 9 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE148I14QQ7 INDIABULLS HOUSING 90D 12-Jun-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 125 99.9487