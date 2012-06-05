NEW DELHI, June 5 India's annual monsoon rains
have arrived at the southern Kerala coast on Tuesday, a top
weather official said, brightening the prospects of higher farm
output as farmers can plant summer-sown crops such as rice,
soybean and cotton on time.
"It's been raining in Kerala for the past few days, but the
parameters suggest that the monsoon has arrived today," B.P.
Yadav, a director at the state-run India Meteorological
Department told Reuters.
The annual rains are crucial for farm output and economic
growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable
land is rain-fed, and farm sector accounts for about 15 percent
of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
India is the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat,
sugar and cotton and also one of the largest consumers, with a
population of about 1.2 billion.
(Reportering by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayanak Bhardwaj; editing
by Malini Menon)