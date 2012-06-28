NEW DELHI, June 28 India's crucial monsoon rains
were 18 percent below average in the week to June 27, the
weather office said on its website on Thursday, reflecting a
lull phase over oilseed-growing areas of central India.
The monsoon rains are important for farm output and economic
growth as about 55 percent of the south Asian nation's arable
land is rain-fed, and the farm sector accounts for about 15
percent of a nearly $2-trillion economy, Asia's third-biggest.
The rains had narrowed the deficit in the third week ending
June 20 to 5 percent below average, after recording 36 and 50
percent below average rainfall in the first two weeks of the
four-month long rainy season.
