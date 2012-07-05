NEW DELHI, July 5 India's monsoon rains were 49 percent below average in the week that ended on July 4, widening the gap of an 18 percent shortfall in the previous week, data from the weather office showed on Thursday.

But the rains revived over cane, oilseeds and cotton areas of India's western region, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.

India's Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday the monsoon should improve this week, allaying concerns that the progress of the stalled four-month long rain would hit the sowing of some summer crops. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Rajesh Kumar Singh)