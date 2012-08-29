NEW DELHI Aug 29 India's monsoon season is
unlikely to be influenced by El Nino as the weather pattern may
not impact rains during September, Farm Secretary Ashish
Bahuguna said on Wednesday.
The Australian weather bureau said on Tuesday the latest
weather indicators showed the weather pattern was edging
closer.
Bahuguna also said this year's monsoon withdrawal in India
could be delayed due to the late revival of the seasonal rains.
India's monsoon rains were 2 percent below average in the
week to Aug. 22, but rainfall revived in rice, cane and
oilseeds-growing areas of one of the world's leading food
consumers and producers.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anurag Kotoky)