NEW DELHI, July 4 India's monsoon rains were 4
percent above average in the week that ended on July 3, data
from the weather office showed on Thursday, reflecting slowdown
in the torrential rains early in the season that caused fatal
floods in northern India.
In the first five weeks of the monsoon season that began on
June 1, the rains had been 27 percent above average as this
year's monsoon covered the whole country in record time, almost
a month ahead of schedule.
Flash floods and landslides unleashed by the early monsoon
rains killed hundreds in the north and left thousands missing.
But key crops are not grown in flood-hit areas and cane crop
in the nearby area was saved as flood waters subsided swiftly
enough to shift stagnant water that could have caused damage.
In general, above average early rains help moisten the soil,
enabling better preparation for seeds and early planting. The
June to September monsoon season is crucial for the 55 percent
of India's farmland without irrigation.
An average monsoon means higher rural income in the farm
dependent world's second most populous country, improving sales
of everything from cars, gold to refrigerators.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Annie Banerji; editing by
Nidhi Verma)