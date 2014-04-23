PUNE, India, April 23 India and its South Asian
neighbours are expected to see below average to average rains
this year, a forum of weather experts said on Wednesday, if the
El Nino weather pattern gains strength during the four-month
monsoon season.
"There is a strong consensus about the possibility of
evolution of an El Nino event during the summer monsoon season,"
said D.S. Pai, the lead forecaster of the Indian weather office,
releasing the consensus forecast of the South Asian Climate
Outlook Forum, a group of global weather experts.
Below average monsoon rains could damage crop production in
India, the world's second-biggest rice and sugar producer.
Poor rains in soybean areas of central and western regions
could also make the world's top importer of cooking oils more
dependent on overseas purchases.
El Nino is marked by a warming of the sea's surface on the
Pacific Ocean and can cause severe drought in Australia, South
East Asia and India.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ed Davies and Himani
Sarkar)