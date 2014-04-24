NEW DELHI, April 24 India is likely to witness below-average rainall in 2014, the government's weather office said on Thursday, if El Nino hits the four-month-long rain season.

Rainfall is expected to be 95 percent of the long-term average, with a margin for error of plus or minus 5 percent, during the June-to-September season, it said in a statement.

The Meteorological Department defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 89 cm for the entire season.

The first official monsoon forecast is in line with the latest outlook of the Geneva-based World Meteorological Organisation's (WMO) forum that predicted mostly below-average rains in much of South Asia including India. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Douglas Busvine)