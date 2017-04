NEW DELHI, June 9 India's monsoon is expected to register below-average rainfall in 2014, Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

Rainfall between June and September is forecast to be between 90 and 96 percent of the long-term average, Singh told a news briefing.

The four-month-long monsoon season started on a weak note as the annual rains arrived over India's southern coast about five days behind the average date of June 1.

Rainfall in July is seen at 93 percent of the long-term average, rising to 96 percent August, Singh said. The impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon is likely to be weak in India, added a weather office official. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Douglas Busvine)