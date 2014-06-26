NEW DELHI, June 26 India's monsoon rains were 31
percent below average for the week ended June 25, weather office
data showed on Thursday, the third straight week of poor rains
after a delayed onset.
The June-September seasonal rains were 45 percent below
average in the previous week as the progress of the monsoon
halted after covering half of India four days later than the
usual date.
India's farm sector shares around 14 percent of its nearly
$2 trillion economy, and two-thirds of its 1.2 billion
population live in rural areas.
