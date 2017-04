NEW DELHI, June 30 India's monsoon rainfall was 43 percent below average in June, the weather office said on Monday.

Rains were 34 percent above average a year earlier, as the monsoon arrived on the normal date of June 1 and covered half the country by mid-June, two days ahead of the usual date.

The gap in monsoon rains shrank for the week ended June 25, recovering a little after a poor start.

