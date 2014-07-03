NEW DELHI, July 3 India's monsoon rainfall was 53 percent below average for the week ended July 2, weather office update showed on Thursday, the fourth straight week of poor rains after a delayed onset.

Rainfall was 31 percent below average in the previous week, as progress of the monsoon had stalled after covering half of India.

This year, monsoon arrived five days late on the Southern Kerala coast, and then covered half of India four days later than the usual date of June 15.

Rainfall was 43 percent below average in June, the weakest first month of the season in five years. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)