NEW DELHI, Sept 30 India's June-September monsoon season ended with 12 percent below average rainfall, the weather office said on Tuesday, making the season the worst in five years.

A shaky start of the season in June lead to a 43 percent shortfall in rains in the first month, but the deficit shrank in the subsequent months.

Monsoon rains are vital because the farm sector accounts for 14 percent of the national economy and half of India's farmland lacks irrigation. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)